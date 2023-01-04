Calif. Dog Doing Well After Man Abandons Pet at Remote Cell Tower, Police Searching for Owner

Ken the dog is on his way to finding a real loving home after being abandoned at a cell phone tower in California last month.

Ken, an 8-year-old male pit bull mix, was discovered by maintenance workers in an enclosure surrounding a tower on Dec. 15.

The dog was left behind about two hours before being found and was really thirsty, the Riverside County Animal Services posted on Facebook. The agency is seeking an arrest warrant for the dog's owner who authorities allege is responsible for leaving the dog behind.

A man was caught on surveillance footage tossing the dog, formally known as KO according to his microchip, over a tall fence with razor wire into an enclosure surrounding a tower in Winchester.

The video is disturbing, according to Riverside County Animal Services, and shows the man pick up the dog, launching him over the fence. The dog's hind legs were almost caught by the razor wire. The man walks away without a backward glance.

Riverside County Animal Services said the dog was microchipped and records show his owner is 30-year-old Robert Ruiz, Jr. Attempts to find Ruiz have been unsuccessful, the agency said.

"We're now moving forward with seeking the arrest warrant because this person needs to be held accountable for such a horrible act of willful abandonment," Animal Services Commander Josh Sisler said in a press release. "We are confident the man in the video is the owner of the dog. It is just shocking to see this act. It's a small miracle the dog did not suffer serious injuries from the razor wire or from such a high drop."

The dog was examined for injuries and is being cared for at the county's Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley, according to Riverside County Animal Services.

The dog was treated for mucoid discharge in both of his eyes. Workers who found the dog told the officer who rescued him that they gave him about three water bottles to drink because he was very thirsty.

Ken is ready for adoption or to transfer to one of the county's rescue organizations, the agency said.