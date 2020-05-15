Calgary Zoo to Send Pandas Back to China Because of Bamboo Shortage Caused by Coronavirus

The Canadian zoo's president said the bears need to be "where bamboo is abundant and easy to access" during the pandemic

This panda pair is en route to a bamboo buffet.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Zoo in Canada announced that it plans to relocate their giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, back to China so they can be in proximity to plenty of bamboo.

Due to shipping interruptions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the zoo has experienced inconsistencies in its abilities to get sufficient deliveries of fresh bamboo, which makes up 99 percent of the pandas' diets. The bears eat about 88 lbs. of the plant per day.

"We believe the best and safest place for Er Shun and Da Mao to be during these challenging and unprecedented times is where bamboo is abundant and easy to access," Dr. Clément Lanthier, president and CEO of Calgary Zoo, said in a press release. "This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but the health and well-being of the animals we love and care for always comes first."

The zoo said it turned to alternative bamboo suppliers, however, the speed and quality of the shipments weren't reliable enough to rationalize keeping the animals away from their native China.

"I am continually amazed by the resourcefulness and dedication of our team," Lanthier said. "Unfortunately, they are fighting against forces much greater than the Calgary Zoo. Even the Canadian government had to fly empty planes out of China."

The zoo said its staff will "deeply" miss the pandas, who arrived in Canada in 2014 as part of a 10-year agreement between Canada and China. They spent 5 years at the Toronto Zoo, then arrived at the Calgary Zoo in March 2018 with cubs, Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue.

In-person farewells, the zoo noted, would not be possible during their temporary closure.

"They are picky," Lanthier said on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. "There’s a reason why they are endangered. They need their bamboo — that’s all they do; they eat bamboo and they sleep."

There is currently not a date scheduled for the pandas to make the journey back to China, AP reported, though the zoo hopes the process will begin as soon as next week.

"I hope they move swiftly," said Lanthier. "We need to move them to a place where bamboo is abundant."