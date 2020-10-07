Calf Found Chained to Wall Now 'Flourishing' After Being Rescued by Animal Sanctuary

The Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven, Connecticut, took in JD the calf at just 3 days old

A calf named JD is making progress in his road to recovery after he was found chained to a wall just days after his birth.

Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven, Connecticut, took in the calf at just 3 days old in mid-September from a "HORRIBLE situation" in which he was "tied up by a chain attached to a piece of bailing twine around his neck," according to a Facebook post from the rescue.

Since then, JD — named after Jack Daniels for being "as strong as whiskey" — faced numerous complications, but has somehow made overcame the odds.

"This little boy is flourishing like a beautiful little flower," the sanctuary shared in a Sept. 18 post. "His bloodwork came back mostly normal, his protein is a little low which insinuates he is likely a 'failure of passive transfer' calf. This means he was taken away from his mother too early, and didn’t get enough colostrum from her. Colostrum is sooo important for babies to get because it’s what gives all of the mother's antibodies to the babies."

"But for now, lil JD is doing AMAZING," the rescue said.

However, JD's health took a turn for the worse days later when a staffer found him "laying down flat on his side and unresponsive," according to another Facebook post. After a thorough examination by a vet, the calf was determined to have likely started "to go septic from a respiratory infection" and went on antibiotics.

"That’s the life of a baby who didn’t get any colostrum from momma, or quality colostrum for that matter," the rescue said in a Sept. 22 update. "He’s so young and trying desperately to build his own immune system and we have to support him every step of the way."

About a week later, JD hit another roadblock when he started suffering from bloody diarrhea, forcing him to go on yet another round of antibiotics and electrolytes.

Still, the calf persists and things have been getting "back to normal," according to the animal sanctuary.

"He’s really coming out of his shell and is the funniest little guy ever!" a Facebook post shared on Sunday read. "He’s getting stronger and SO much more lively. He wants to head butt and play and run around every morning. He’s really getting quite bored with quarantine, and he really can’t wait to meet all his new friends."

Megan Pereira, the animal rescue's founder, recently told WTNH that JD will be "living at the farm forever in Sanctuary."

“There’s been a lot of animals that have come through our sanctuary," she said. "Unfortunately, some who have left us and some leave bigger marks than others, but he will certainly be one that’s changed my life for the better."