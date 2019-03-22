The Easter … Dog? Meet The New Cadbury 'Bunny', an Adorable, Wrinkly Bulldog Named Henri

Henri the English bulldog just got quite the treat.

The roly poly pup — who lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, with owners Kathie & Tim Santillo — was named as the new Cadbury ‘bunny’ after winning the first-ever “Bunny Tryouts” contest run by Hershey. The pooch will appear in the brand’s iconic clucking bunny commercial, faux rabbit ears and all.

“When people see the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, they know Easter season is here,” said Katrina Vatter, Marketing Team Member, Cadbury US. “For the first time in over 35 years, we are honored to expand our tradition and welcome Henri as a new character to the commercial.”

Henri beat out 4,000 other contest entrants, including dogs, cats, goats, horses lizards and even a llama. Instagram-famous pup Doug the Pug helped judge the competition.

In addition to starring in the commercial, which will begin airing in April, Henri won $5,000 and a $10,000 donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.