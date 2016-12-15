Henry’s had a rough life, but at least now he’s seeing the possibility of justice.

The dog was dumped on a beach in Newport, California, and was discovered there by animal control officers suffering from a tumor that weighed 42 pounds.

“Most vets that we’ve asked, and have been involved in his story, have never seen [a tumor] that big,” Newport Beach animal control supervisor Valerie Schomburg added at the time.

But the good news is that Henry’s tumor was removed in a surgery paid for completely by donations, and as of June, the 8-year-old pooch was recovering “very well.”

And now, police have charged the woman they believe to be Henry’s former owner, Sherri Haughton, with a variety of misdemeanors all related to her handling of the dog.

In Newport Beach, owners can turn their pets over to veterinary officers if the cost of health care becomes prohibitive; in Henry’s case, it would have cost Haughton $81 to turn him over to the county, who then would have footed the bill for his surgery.

Haughton was the person who initially reported Henry to AAA Animal Hospital in Huntington Beach — as a stray. Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Malone declined to tell NBC Los Angeles why Haughton had declined to treat Henry initially or claim him as her own.

Henry is now living with a foster family in Orange County, and Animal Control Officer Nick Ott told NBC Los Angeles that “As of right now, Henry’s a happy dog.”