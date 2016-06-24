His mom, Dolly, also has only three legs

Byron the Three-Legged Baby Goat Is the Sweetest Creature That Ever Lived

On Saturday night, a three-legged goat named Byron was born, and he is already melting hearts around the world by virtue of his strength, determination and adorable goat face.

It already looks like he’s taking after his mother Dolly, who also has three legs (she injured one badly). By Sunday morning, Byron could stand on his own. By the evening, he could walk — making the kid a fighter of the highest order.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Byron, Dolly and his father, Poptart, live with other rescue animals at Winding River Ranch in Grand Lake, Colorado.

Videos posted by Winding River Ranch show Byron getting comfortable on his own three hooves: