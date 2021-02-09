The four buttons used in Juicebox's surgery were placed to stabilize the cat's fractured jaw and keep his multiple sutures in place

Buttons Used in Surgery to Help 'Friendly' Cat Recover From Dog Attack: 'He Has Adapted Quickly'

Juicebox the cat is sporting a unique post-op look.

According to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) in Boston, the 7-month-old cat was rushed to MSPCA's Angell Animal Medical Center on Jan. 20 after he was attacked by one of his owner's dogs.

The orange tabby arrived at the animal hospital with head trauma, multiple jaw fractures, lacerations, and damage to the palate in the roof of his mouth. Juicebox underwent surgery to treat these serious facial injuries. After the procedure, to help the cat recover from his injuries and the surgery, vets decided to use four buttons — two on the feline's face and two under his chin — to hold his sutures in place and stabilize his jaw. The buttons allow Juicebox's injuries to heal faster since they prevent the cat from accidentally disturbing his sutures.

The animal center expects that the cat will only have to "wear" the buttons for four to six weeks, at which point they will be completely removed.

"He has obviously been through and survived a serious trauma, but he has adapted quickly to the sutures that limit the use of his jaw and, through it all, he's remained an outgoing, playful and really friendly cat," Victoria Odynsky, a manager at the MSPCA's Boston adoption center, said in a statement. "We are relieved that we are able to provide urgent medical care for him, and we're glad to see him recovering so well."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

After Juicebox is fully healed, he will be looking for a new forever home. His owners made the difficult choice to surrender him so he can be placed in a home with no dogs. Right now, the cat is resting with a foster family that has experience with caring for pets with medical needs. The feline's next appointment set for Feb. 12, after which the MSPCA will have a better idea of when Juicebox will be ready for adoption.