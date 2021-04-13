Busch is looking for a dog to fill their Chief Tasting Officer position, which comes with a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet insurance), and stock options (free Busch Dog Brew)

Busch Beer Wants to Pay a Dog $20,000 — Plus Benefits — to Taste Test Their Dog Brew

Most dogs live the good life of long naps, belly scratches, and regularly scheduled meals — but Busch Beer is searching for a pooch that wants to hustle.

Busch is looking to put one special canine to work as their Chief Tasting Officer for the beer brand's Dog Brew, which launched last year. The position comes with a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet insurance), and stock options (free Dog Brew).

In an adorable recruitment video, "Busch Guy" interviews pups to fill the position. "It will be your sole responsibility to shepherd the great taste of Busch, research new flavors, take on pet projects. Your bark will have to be as good as your bite," he tells an applicant in the clip, who is revealed to be a dog at a conference table.

While this career seems cute, the job is described as a "very serious role." A Chief Tasting Officer's duties include leading the expansion of Dog Brew's flavor portfolio, taste-testing, and serving as an ambassador for the product.

The search is on to fill the executive position, which will be an integral part of Busch Dog Brew's expansion. Dog owners can submit their furry friends for the role on social media by posting their pet's photo and qualifications with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.

"In order to get the job, your pup needs to possess a refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell, and must be a 'very good' boy or girl," reads a statement about the position.

Busch launched their dog brew in August, and the product sold out on the day of its release. Available in a four-pack of 12 oz cans, the drinkable bone broth is packed with bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, and ginger.

