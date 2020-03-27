Busch Offers 3 Months of Free Beer to Anyone Who Fosters a Dog During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Getty; Inset: Getty

Free beer and a cuddly companion to drink it with? Say no more!

Busch is hoping to further incentivize potential pet owners to welcome a new pup into their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. From now until April 22, the beer brand will give a free three-month supply of drinks to those who adopt or foster a dog through Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS).

The company implemented the initiative in response to animal shelters and rescue centers closing to visitors to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19. Busch is also donating $25,000 to MARS to help find animals loving homes across the country.

“During these uncertain and lonelier times, people need an escape: cue the cute puppy memes and photos,” said a spokesperson for Busch in a statement. “But as much as we need those cute puppy pics to help get us through social distancing, it’s actually them who need us.”

Added the spokesperson: “Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand.”

As more people become sequestered at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, many are using it as an opportunity to foster a pet to help keep them company during isolation.

“Fostering feels good — to be able to do something that’s positive,” a family in San Francisco told PEOPLE recently after taking in three terrier-mix puppies. “We know there are people who are sick and out of work. But you can’t go out and help, you can’t do much about it directly. It feels good to actually do something. Plus, the puppies are really cute.”

Animal shelters in California devised an innovative way to help their adoptable animals in need — drive-thru pet fostering services. The program was so well received, one organizer said they were “floored” by the overwhelming response.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.