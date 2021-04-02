Bunnies on a Remote Wales Island Dig Up Numerous Prehistoric Artifacts: It's 'Exciting'

The bunnies of Skokholm Island, which lies in the Celtic Sea just two miles off the coast of Pembrokeshire, are the lucky rabbits who dug up the treasures

Burrowing bunnies on Skokholm Island, Wales, have aided in discovering tools and pottery pieces from the Stone Age and early Bronze Age.

While digging out a new home, two rabbits from the island — which lies in the Celtic Sea, just two miles off the coast of Pembrokeshire — dug out the items, which were later discovered by island inhabitants Richard Brown and Giselle Eagle, according to a report from The Guardian.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After taking photographs of the objects and sending them to "experts," as described by the outlet, one of the objects was determined to be a "bevelled pebble."

According to The Guardian, the item dates back to the Mesolithic period and was most likely used "by hunter-gatherers about 9,000 years ago for tasks such as preparing seal hides for skin-clad watercraft or processing food such as shellfish."

The photographs taken by Brown and Eagle were emailed to archaeologist Dr. Toby Driver of the Royal Commission, who in turn contacted prehistoric stone tool expert, Dr. Andrew David, according to Welsh Wildlife.

"Although these types of tools are well known on coastal sites on mainland Pembrokeshire and Cornwall, as well into Scotland and northern France, this is the first example from Skokholm, and the first firm evidence for Late Mesolithic occupation on the island," David said in a statement. "To find an example on Skokholm is exciting."

The discoveries did not stop there. After finding a second Mesolithic pebble tool the following day, Brown and Eagle also discovered large pieces of coarse pottery in the same area.

These pieces, according to Jody Deacon, an archaeology curator for the National Museum of Wales, are "a large fragment from a thick-walled pot, usually associated with cremation burials," per BBC. The outlet adds that the items are "about 3,750 years old."

RELATED VIDEO: Bunnies As 'Comfort Animals': Meet the 16-Year-Old Boy Training Rabbits At His Island Sanctuary

Brown and Eagle first moved to the remote Celtic Sea island in 2013, according to prior report from BBC.