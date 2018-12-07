Dog Left at Shelter to Be Euthanized Because He Was Bullied Saved by Chicago Rescue

Sherman was moved from one scary situation to another.

According to The Dodo, the 6-year-old pit bull mix used to live in a home with two unneutered dogs that routinely bullied him, leaving the shelter pup with marks on his face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead of having the other dogs neutered or seeking out training, Sherman’s owner decided to surrender the dog to a city shelter in Chicago and sign a form allowing the shelter to euthanize Sherman.

Lucky for Sherman, Sarah Lauch, the lead volunteer at Chicagoland Rescue Intervention & Support Program (CRISP), was volunteering at the city shelter the day Sherman was surrendered and decided to step in and help the canine.

“We are a shelter diversion program whose first goal is to keep owners with their animals,” Lauch tells PEOPLE of CRISP. “We offered neuters and training and the owner refused. The shelter talked the woman into signing the dog over for euthanasia and we fought to try to save him. The shelter director agreed and 10 days later, he was rescued.”

Lauch says that Sherman was a “tad sad” at first to be back in the shelter system, but once he was safely removed from the euthanasia list by CRISP, the dog’s loving and loyal personality started to shine through.

RELATED: After Spending 9 Years in a Puppy Mill, Three-Legged Dog Trip Is Finally Getting a Taste of Freedom

“He loves sitting in laps. I think he was so thankful for treats, food and some loving,” Lauch adds.

Through their network of devoted volunteers, CRISP has found Sherman a foster home where he can comfortably live until he is adopted.

“He loves kids and people so much. He is a couch potato who likes the occasional walk,” Lauch says of what potential adopters can expect. “Very laid-back and a ham.”

Due to his tough past, it is important any potential adopters with male dogs are able to slowly introduce their current canines to Sherman. For those who don’t have room for another dog in their home, Lauch hopes they learn an important message about shelter animals from this story.

“Each and every dog deserves a chance. Just because a dog is labeled as something does not mean that is all they are. A shelter dog has so much love to give and will forever repay you for saving them. They are the epitome of resilience,” she says.

To learn more about Sherman and how to adopt him, visit CRISP’s website.