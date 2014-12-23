Bulldog Puppy Discovers the Joy of Bouncing on the Bed

This is exactly how we feel when it's time to go to sleep after a long day
By Barkpost Updated July 26, 2022 01:02 PM
If someone got us a memory foam mattress for the holidays, we would be as excited as this little guy. (Hint, hint, Secret Santa!)

But our reaction would be nowhere near as cute. Just watch.

