Bulldog Puppy Treated to Sweet Newborn Photoshoot for Valentine's Day

What’s better than a box of chocolates? These sweet shots of this little bundle of bulldog.

Ellie is a 10-week-old bulldog that inspired photographer Ute-Christin Cowan of Ute-Christin Photography to try something adorable for Valentine’s Day.

Often a photographer of newborn babies, Ute-Christin decide to try doing a shoot with a newborn dog after meeting Ellie. Just like with her little human subjects, the Connecticut-based photographer dressed Ellie, a client’s new puppy, in headbands and surrounded her in festive props, including plenty of hearts for Valentine’s Day.

“Baby Ellie was such a cute baby, she is only 10 weeks fresh and behaved very well for her first photo debut,” Ute-Christin told PEOPLE about the experience, adding that she is excited with how the photos came out.

The final result includes pictures of Ellie posing in a heart-shaped box, donning pink princess-inspired attire, and even a few shots of the little bulldog fast asleep.

“Mom had tired her out with a nice long walk before the session and so she was just as tired as her human counterparts. She even fell asleep during the shots in some of the props,” the photographer said.

Hopefully this precious puppy photoshoot, inspires a few other photographer to take on baby dogs and their pet parents as clients.