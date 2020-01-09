Pet Owner Left Devastated After Her Bulldog Was Crushed to Death by a Grooming Table at PetSmart

Image zoom Minni the bulldog Fox 5

A pet owner wants answers after her dog died during a grooming appointment at PetSmart.

Vikki Seifert had just dropped off her bulldog, Minni, at Las Vegas PetSmart salon for a post-Christmas bath and nail trim when the 2-year-old pup was crushed to death by a grooming table, according to KVVU-TV.

Seifert, who had visited the location before and knew Minni’s appointment wouldn’t take long, was wandering around the store waiting for her dog when she noticed employees rushing toward the grooming area, the local outlet reported.

“I ran in there,” she said. “When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table. They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone.”

According to Seifert, the collapsible grooming table was electrically operated and “had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her.”

Another customer tried to help Seifert get the dog’s body out, she told KVVU-TV, but that there was “no way” to raise the table when it was unplugged.

“They told me my dog was dead by 6:43 p.m.,” Seifert said. “I dropped her off at 6:30 p.m.”

Seifert told the outlet staffers at the salon did not provide her with a straight answer about what happened to the dog — leaving her with more questions.

“What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice where the dog was? Why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed in 13 minutes?” she asked.

A spokesperson for PetSmart told PEOPLE in a statement that the company has launched an investigation into Minni’s death.

“A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened,” the statement read. “We have been in constant contact with the pet parent since this occurred and will continue to do everything we can to help support her during this difficult time.”

Seifert told KVVU-TV she is waiting for Minni’s necropsy report and wants to see a surveillance video of the incident before deciding whether or not to pursue legal action.

“People’s pets are their family members,” she told the outlet. “She wasn’t just a pet.”