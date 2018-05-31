It’s a day the creator of the @officialbuffcat Twitter account will never forget. It’s the titular day. The day she met the aforementioned Buff Cat.

Few details are given about this life-changing moment, except that it happened last year and it led to a Twitter account.

On May 28 @officialbuffcat was born, launched with a tweet featuring two photos of a very broad-shouldered tabby with a wiggle in their walk and the text, “everyday i think about this buff cat i encountered last year.”

officialbuffcat/Twitter

The creator also shared a video and a few other views of Buff Cat’s impressive beach bod. According to BuzzFeed, the brain behind the Buff Cat Twitter account is a feline fan who spotted the jacked cat in Quebec, Canada.

here's a video of the buff cat pic.twitter.com/xTVETgfBoQ — buff cat (@officialbuffcat) May 28, 2018

While the workout routine/genetic condition/diet plan behind Buff Cat’s unique physique remains a mystery and nobody has stepped forward as the owner or close friend of the pictured feline, that hasn’t stopped the internet from embracing the feline the only way it knows how: by turning Buff Cat into a meme.

jurassic park but its buff cat pic.twitter.com/Xt4Jcj5B2d — cherf (@dietrichbrah) May 30, 2018

Concept: @officialbuffcat is just an inflated cat balloon like in shrek pic.twitter.com/FwC3IhNc9h — real sword hard shaft come (@miildsope) May 31, 2018

the rocks new movie looks great pic.twitter.com/QYHGeiuuSS — cherf (@dietrichbrah) May 31, 2018

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Since first spreading the word of Buff Cat a few days ago, @officialbuffcat now has over 16,600 followers. Hopefully, as this new internet star continues to spread, Buff Cat fans will get some answers about the elusive feline … like how much they can bench.