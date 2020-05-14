Pet experts offer safe, easy tips to entertain dogs and cats (and help them stay active!) at home.

Expert Tips on How to Keep Pets Happy and Safe at Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic

If you’re yawning during living room fetch or staring into an empty treat bag, you’re not alone.

Extended stay-at-home orders amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic might mean longer walks and more snuggles with your dog or cat, but these uncertain times have also left many pet owners struggling to think of safe, easy ways to entertain and bond with their furry companions.

Boredom and excess energy are two of the most common reasons for troublesome behavior in pets, Lauren Zverina, a certified trainer with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), tells PEOPLE.

Tips for Entertaining Dogs and Cats

To keep your dog busy and mentally stimulated, Zverina suggests putting some of their food in a cardboard box, paper towel roll or paper bag for them to sniff and find. On hotter days, owners can make "pupsicles" by freezing pieces of dog-safe food or treats in a small cup of water or stock. Dog-friendly leftovers include browning bananas, plain grilled chicken and peanut butter.

Cats love recycling, too: owners can save paper shopping bags (make sure to cut off the handles!), bottle caps, packing paper or cardboard boxes, and encourage their feline friends to investigate different openings with their paws, Zverina says.

Image zoom Getty

For a little more excitement, Zverina adds, position bird and squirrel feeders outside windows where cats can observe other animals outside — or play nature videos on your phone for them!

Game night isn’t just for humans, either: try setting up an obstacle course in a room for your pet, Jodie Havens, a training expert for PetSmart, says. Create small hurdles for your pet to jump over with chairs, buckets, or any small objects you can find, or use a blanket and cushions to create a tunnel for them to run through.

Another tip from Brian Larsen, CEO of the pet supplement company RestoraPet: “Get pets to chase laser pointers, blow bubbles for them to follow, or play hide and seek!”

Tips for New Pet Parents

New pet parents should keep two things top of mind before welcoming an animal into their home, experts at PetSmart suggest: "pet proof" the space and build trust with your pet.

Dr. Amanda Landis-Hanna, senior manager of veterinary outreach at PetSmart Charities, says owners and foster parents should pay attention to any small or dangerous objects, like needles, paper clips, nails, staples, thread, chemicals, plants or clothing laying around the house.

"I also recommend performing a check at pet-eye-level [on hands-and-knees or squatting] to ensure you aren't missing anything," she says. "Animals are attracted to electrical cords, TV cords, telephone cords, and curtains — block off these items or use a pet gate so they can’t get to them."

Trust, Havens adds, is an invaluable tool that makes training and communication way easier. "Go at their pace and introduce new things slowly," Haven says. "Make your interactions positive … and most of all, enjoy your time together!"