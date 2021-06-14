The pair have teamed up with DoorDash and PetSmart, two companies that have partnered together to offer on-demand delivery of pet supplies and accessories

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace and His 'Chill' Dog Asher Want to Make Pet Ownership Easier for Everyone

Bubba Wallace is no stranger to the ups and downs that come with being a pet parent.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about his latest partnership with DoorDash and PetSmart, the 27-year-old NASCAR driver said he is "excited" to team up with the companies, which are joining forces to offer on-demand delivery of pet supplies and accessories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Offered across more than 1,500 PetSmart locations nationwide, the new joint venture from the businesses will allow consumers to order pet products for same-day delivery through the DoorDash app or website, as well as through PetSmart's website.

Noting that DoorDash "stepped up in a huge way for my career last year," Wallace says that taking part in the partnership was a no-brainer.

"Now we have endless possibilities and options, from dog toys to dog treats, you name it," he tells PEOPLE exclusively of the new delivery service, which launches June 14. "You can just order it off the app, so I'm excited about that."

bubba wallace Credit: Christopher Wilson

Last July, Wallace welcomed a furry friend into his life when he and girlfriend Amanda Carter adopted a dog, who they later named Asher.

"Well ... we did a thing today!! Asher meet the world ...world meet Asher," Wallace wrote on Instagram in July 2020 alongside a photo of the pup posing with the athlete and his longtime girlfriend.

Almost a year after welcoming Asher home, Wallace says that being a pet parent is an experience unlike any other. "[Asher's] been a good pup ever since the day we got him," he says of the Australian shepherd/poodle mix.

"He's a great lap dog, just a great dog. He's super obedient, and he definitely brings a lot of joy to myself and Amanda," he adds. "Our lives have definitely changed ever since we got him, so it's been a lot of fun."

Noting that he "definitely resembles a lot of our personalities," Wallace says that Asher is also "super laid back" and "super chill."

"[We] don't have to worry about him chewing up anything in the house or making a mess in the house," he adds. "Ever since the day we got him, it's been a blessing."

Asher, who turned one on May 29, is also an actor. The pup stars, along with Wallace, in the commercial created to advertise the perks of the new PetSmart and DoorDash partnership.

In the opening of the 30-second spot, Asher is shown whizzing around in a red vehicle as he drops off deliveries to his various pet friends - including a cat, lizard and fish. Asher then gets brought back to reality, where Wallace reunites with his furry friend.

Wallace says that filming the ad was "pretty cool," adding, "I can say that my dog is officially more famous than me."

"He was getting bored towards the end. I think he was starting to be like his dad a little bit," he adds with a laugh. "It was like, 'Alright, they're asking me to do the same things over, and over, and over again.' But he really listened well, sat there [and] I feel like he did everything they asked for."