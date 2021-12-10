You Can Buy the Sea Life Toys Featured in the 'Super Tuna' Video from Jin of BTS for Your Dog
Jin's new "Super Tuna" video has over 23 million views and has led to huge interest in a trio of stuffed animals made by dog toy company BARK
Bring a piece of BTS history home for your pup.
On Dec. 4, Jin of K-pop group BTS — which also includes RM, 27, Suga, 28, J-Hope, 27, Jimin, 26, V, 25, and Jungkook, 24 — released a minute-long song called "Super Tuna" and a beachy video to go with it to celebrate his 29th birthday.
The video, which now has over 23 million views, features an overalls-clad Jin and two backup dancers performing fish-inspired choreography to the new song. Jin and each backup dancer have a stuffed animal sea creature sewn onto their outfits.
It didn't take long for dog toy maker BARK to recognize the stuffed animals as three products from their Under the Seams collection, available at Target.
BarkBox posted about the discovery to their Twitter account on Dec. 6, writing, "!!!! @bts_bighit Mr. Worldwide Handsome is that you??? thank you for carrying our dog toys on your big broad shoulders #SuperTunaByJin."
The tweet has gone on to become BarkBox's most popular Twitter post, with over 33,000 likes, according to the brand.
Now, ARMY, BTS' impressive fanbase, knows where they can get Jin's "Super Tuna" accessories for themselves and their pets. The products featured in the video are BARK's ″Moby Lick″ the whale — which is the toy sewn to Jin's outfit in the "Super Tuna" video — ″Sting Crosby″ the ray, and ″Shifty Sid″ the squid.
All of the dog toys/dance props are available at Target for $12.00 or less. If you think your dog wants a bit of BTS flair for playtime, act now before BTS diehards buy them all up.