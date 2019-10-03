Bruley, the Bulldog from Queer Eye, Dies After Having a Heart Attack: 'The Best Little Sidekick'

Image zoom Bruley

It’s a sad day for Queer Eye fans and dog lovers.

Bruley the French bulldog, who appeared on seasons two and three of the Emmy-winning makeover show, has died of a heart attack, his owner Michelle Silva, a producer on Queer Eye, announced on Instagram Thursday.

“My whole heart. My love bug. My best friend. My constant. My soul mate. My everything. I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City,” Silva wrote in a lengthy, emotional Instagram tribute to the little dog on his account. “Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor.”

“Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility,” Silva explained. “He just had too much love and heart for his physical body.”

Silva continued to remember fondly Bruley’s love for traveling and staring out airplane windows, for his doggy kisses and, of course, his stardom with the Fab 5 on Queer Eye.

“In the last year of his life, he found fame!” Silva wrote. “Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack.”

“He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here. I’ve taken a few days to process and grieve and figure out what’s next,” Silva continued, saying that she doesn’t “want to stop sharing the best of Bru,” and that she hopes to launch Bruley-inspired merchandise and work with bulldog rescue nonprofit opportunities soon.

“There is so much Bru inspired, and it’s so much bigger than I even realized,” she wrote.

Antoni Porowski, the food expert out of the Fab 5, shared a sweet tribute to the pooch on his Instagram Story, writing, “rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one.”

Bobby Berk, the interior design expert on the show, also shared some kind words in an Instagram post to remember Bruley.

“RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts 💨” Berk wrote along with a photo of himself and Bruley.

“You were the best little sidekick we could have had,” Berk continued the caption. “You will be very missed by all including your mama @tinsely_who my heart goes out to right now. I love YOU #bruleybru #queereye“

Silva commented from Bruley’s Instagram account on Berk’s post, writing, “It’s no secret now. You were my favorite Uncle. Thank you for loving me and my mama.”

Bruley’s Instagram is full of adorable photos of Bruley on his many adventures, including pictures of him with members of the Fab 5 and people they made over on the show.

Just last week, a photo from the set of Queer Eye was shared, showing Bruley looking out at the cast of Porowski, Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness.

The caption read: “Bru View: Sometimes I preferred to just watch the magic happen from behind the camera. #fbf#fab6 #iwasinamood 🐾🌈❤️”

On her personal account, Silva shared a sweet photo giving Bruley a kiss on the head on the beach, writing, “Goodbye for now, my love. We will find each other again and again. You’re forever my constant.”