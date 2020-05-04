The exciting sighting was captured on cameras a film crew set up two years ago, while working on project documenting the local wildlife

Brown Bear Spotted Spotted at Park in Northern Spain for First Time in 150 Years

After over a century, this national park had its first brown bear sighting!

Over the weekend, footage was released online that showed a brown bear inside the Natural Park O Invernadeiro, which is located in northern Spain, near the Portuguese border. During the day, the animal was seen giving the grassy area a sniff, and during the night, it was seen standing up and scratching its back against a tree.

"We've found this amazing bear developing our next project MOUNTAIN OR DEATH," production company Zeitun Films wrote on Twitter.

In a statement, the company explained that the cameras, which were set up two years ago, documented the actions of a young male bear, who they believe is between the ages of 3 and 5.

"For us, it is a joy that luck, added to the effort of our team and, above all, to the invaluable involvement of the environmental agents of the O Invernadeiro Natural Park, has brought us such an exciting and motivating result as this," a statement read, according to USA Today.

The footage also shows that brown bears, which were designated a protected species in Spain over 40 years ago, could make a home for themselves in the park.

"After years of conservation work the O Invernadeiro protected area has become a suitable habitat for brown bears," the production company said, according to CNN.

Wildlife rangers who are working as advisors on the film say they believe the bear has been in the park since winter.

Although numerous wild animals have been spotted in the area in the three years since they began the project, "there had never been a bear sighting," director Pela del Alamo told CNN.

"It was a chance discovery," the filmmaker added.

Although at one point, the population of brown bears in Spain was estimated at being between 60-70, there are now around 350, according to the Wilderness Society.