Brooks Laich Celebrates Dog Koda on His 4th Birthday: 'Bestest Boy in the World'

"I can't even begin to explain how much he means to me," the former NHL star wrote.

Brooks Laich loves his dog!

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, the 38-year-old retired professional hockey player wished his husky Koda a happy birthday with a touching tribute.

Laich wrote, "Happy 4th birthday to the bestest boy in the world, my #KodaBoy🐺! I can't even begin to explain how much he means to me, and how he has touched my life. I will say this though, we will walk side by side for the rest of our days together, and I shall love every second with him. I love you buddy, more than you'll ever know - and happiest birthday to you!"

A second Instagram post uploaded a few hours later showed Koda thanking fans for the birthday wishes.

The post read, "Hey guys! Thanks for all the birthday wishes today! Can you believe I'm 4 years old now!?!" Thanks for all the love you have sent me today - I love you all and can't wait to see you soon!"

Friends and fans of Laich also sent Koda love on his big day.

"It's been the best day ever! Dad's been giving me ALL my favorite foods all day & we went on a hike & we sang my favorite song & I WISH IT WAS MY BIRTHDAY EVEEEERY DAY," wrote 28-year-old CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, who he has been romantically linked to Laich.

The two became romantically involved following Laich's split from ex-wife Julianne Hough. Laich and Hough were married for three years.

In May of 2020, Hough, 33, and Laich announced they were calling it quits, PEOPLE previously reported.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the couple said in a joint statement.