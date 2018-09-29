Brooklyn Decker's Cars Were Broken Into by Baby Yoghurt-Loving Bears

Brooklyn Decker had a few unwanted guests at her home Thursday night.

On Friday, the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated Model woke up to find bears had broken into her cars.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram Stories, Decker explained her nanny Lisa said to her and her husband Andy Roddick, “Guys did someone leave the car doors open?”

In the next clip, Decker walks outside of her home to find that the doors of her SUVs are wide open — but this was not the work of human thieves.

“You know why? Because bears broke into our f—— cars last night,” explaining that bears are capable of opening car doors.

Inside the car, dirt marks and paw prints can be seen on the seats.

Brooklyn Decker Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

Brooklyn Decker Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

As for why the bears broke into her vehicles, Decker says the animals wanted what was inside her Yeti cooler.

“Honestly you guys, if this isn’t an add for Yeti I don’t know what is. The bears broke into the car, they tried to get into the Yeti, they scratched the Yeti— barely.”

While the Yeti was still sealed shut, the ice chest suffered a few puncture marks on the top. “They smelled the yogurt. They saw yogurt and said ‘I want some of that baby yogurt.'”

Brooklyn Decker Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

Brooklyn Decker Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

Brooklyn Decker Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

Luckily, the Yeti was the only thing harmed. Decker also explained she wore a whistle around her neck incase the bears were still out there, she could scare them off.

RELATED: Inside Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick’s Quirky-Modern Austin Farmhouse

Brooklyn did not reveal where the break in took place as she and her husband announced earlier this month that they are moving out of the massive Austin, Texas home they just finished renovating.

They also sold their custom North Carolina lake house in January.

Decker and Roddick, 36, who have been married since 2009, share two children– son Hank, 2, and 8-month-old daughter Stevie.