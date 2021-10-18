"He was so gentle and it was an honor to be his dad," Brooklyn Beckham wrote in a tribute to the dog

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Mourn the Death of Their Dog Frankie: 'My Heart Is Shattered'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are mourning the death of their beloved dog, Frankie.

The couple, who got engaged last year, announced the sad news on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday.

"Frankie was the strongest, kindest dog I've ever met," Beckham, 22, began alongside a picture slideshow, which featured a photo of himself and Peltz, 26, embracing their furry friend during what appeared to be one of the pooch's final moments.

"He was so gentle and it was an honor to be his dad," the model continued. "I miss you so much my boy ❤️ I love you so much."

In a moving tribute of her own, Peltz posted snapshots of the pooch throughout the years and wrote, "My heart is shattered."

"My angel frankie has gone to heaven and I can't fathom the idea of not being able to kiss his face one more time," she shared. "Every room he walked into everyone ran to him. His energy was so pure and full of happiness. He was the kindest dog I've ever met."

"The fact I got to be his mom is one of the proudest things I can say. I miss him so much, my heart will never be the same without him here on earth," the Bates Motel actress added. "I love you so much frankie and I know I'll see you again one day. Thank you for loving me."

In the comments section of his fiancée's post, Brooklyn wrote, "We miss you buddy :( the best dog ❤️."

Prior to Frankie's death, Beckham immortalized his love for his canine companion by getting tattoo of the dog on his arm.

According to the Daily Mail, Peltz shared a video of her fiancé getting inked by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

In his post announcing Frankie's death, Beckham — who is the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham — shared a black-and-white close-up of his new tattoo.