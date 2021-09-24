Gorillas Filmed Engaging in Sex Act, Surprising Bronx Zoo Visitors

"I was shocked and had no idea that was a natural act," the videographer — who chose to keep his identity anonymous — said

Two gorillas at the Bronx Zoo left guests a little scandalized when they began engaging in a sex act in front of zoo attendees this week.

Earlier this week, guests at the New York-based park first watched as the two primates appeared to play with each other, as seen in NSFW video footage obtained by TMZ.

But, after the one ape guided the other to the floor, things quickly escalated as the primate then began to perform oral sex on the other animal in front of guests watching from behind the enclosure's glass.

Visitors quickly began to realize what was transpiring between the two gorillas, as many removed their kids from view of the scene as others laughed. "Oh no! Oh my God," one man could be heard exclaiming in the clip.

As the video came to close, many onlookers remained and gawked over the scene, before the two primates eventually got up and quickly scurried away together.

According to a report from BBC, oral sex is quite a common practice for various animal species, including cheetahs, bears, spotted hyenas, goats and bats.

Discover Magazine similarly reported that animals do not always partake in sexual activities just for reproduction purposes.

The publication noted that gorillas, as well as chimpanzees, macaques and orangutans, are "most likely to display responses similar to humans," meaning that they too can experience sexual pleasure.

Speaking with The New York Post after his video went viral, the videographer — who chose to keep his identity anonymous — told the outlet, "I was shocked and had no idea that was a natural act."