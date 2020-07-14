Celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal, Whoopi Goldberg and more will spend the evening of July 16 helping shelter pets find homes as part of Broadway Barks Across America

Broadway May Be Dark for Now, But Its Stars Are Working to Find Shelter Pets Forever Homes

Broadway will stay closed until 2021 to slow the spread of the novel (COVID-19) coronavirus, but its stars are still working hard.

Broadway Barks is coming back for its 22nd year. The annual animal adoption event, where Broadway stars help find homes for shelter pets, usually takes place on Broadway's Shubert Alley, but this year the event's co-founder Bernadette Peters is taking the show on the road as Broadway Barks Across America.

For 2020, the event will be streamed for the first time ever. Those tuning in on Thursday, July 16 can expect more stars than ever before. Celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Carole Burnett, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Gyllenhaal, Whoppi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more will be logging on to sing the praises of pet adoption. The stars will also be introducing viewers to adoptable animals from shelters all across the country.

"I’m excited to be pivoting to an online, streaming event this year. We are able to share more animal stories from more shelters across America, with more people ... all from the safety and comfort of their own homes. It’s a win, win, win ... win!" Peters said in a release about Broadway Barks Across America

This year's event is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway.com’s Paul Wontorek, and it will be presented in partnership with Broadway.com and will broadcast free of charge on Broadway.com's websites, YouTube and Facebook pages.