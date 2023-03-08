Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Announce Death of Dog: ‘She Was Small But Mighty’

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are mourning the loss of their pet pooch.

On Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules alums took to Instagram to announce that their dog Sophie died the previous day.

Paying a touching tribute to their furry friend, the couple, who tied the knot in 2019, shared a sweet compilation of photos and clips of Sophie set to Israel Kamakawiwoʻoleer's song "Somewhere Over The Rainbow / What a Wonderful World."

"I am heartbroken to say that we lost a piece of our family early yesterday morning, " Cartwright, 34, captioned the post. " 😢Dogs are never here with us long enough, but I am so thankful I had this sweet sweet angel Sophie in my life. She made our lives better every single day and I already miss her terribly. She was small but mighty. I love you Sophie. 🌈💝"

Taylor, 43, also shared the same compilation with a similar caption in his social media post, which included a clip of Sophie laying on Cartwright's baby bump when she was pregnant with the couple's son Cruz, who turns two next month, and a snapshot of Sophie next to a newborn Cruz.

The pair brought Sophie home in January 2010, with Jax introducing the pup to his followers as "little Sophie." The couple has also been dog parents to pups Kingsley and Monroe.

Cartwright and Taylor's former costars were quick to send their love to the pair following their loss.

Kristen Doute wrote in the comments section, "i love you bitty. she had the best life a girl could ask for, all because of you." Meanwhile, Kristina Kelly, who has returned to Vanderpump Rules for season 10, added, "I'm so sorry to hear this 😔 sending love your way."

Cartwright and Taylor's dog Sophie. Brittany Cartwright/instagram

Cartwright and Taylor, an OG Vanderpump Rules cast member, confirmed they were leaving the Bravo reality show in December 2020.

On Tuesday, current cast member Lala Kent discussed the pair making a possible return to the series to film the fallout of the cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss during an Amazon Live.

Ariana Madix discovered that her 40-year-old boyfriend of nine years had been cheating on her with Leviss, 28, on Wednesday, March 1, when she saw "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles.

One user asked, "Are Kristen, Britt, Stassi (Schroeder), and Jax coming back for this?" Kent, 32, replied, "You guys everything is changing every single day. I have no idea. I am just sitting here like, 'What's going on?' Things that I never would have thought would happen in a million years are happening, so stay tuned."

An insider told PEOPLE on Monday that Doute, 40, is in talks to make a Vanderpump Rules return to discuss Sandoval and Leviss' alleged months-long affair. "Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this," the source shared. "She's had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she's completely supporting Ariana."