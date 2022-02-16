Britney Spears Introduces New Puppy, Australian Shepherd Named Sawyer: 'Makes My Heart Melt'
Britney Spears has expanded her family!
On Instagram Tuesday, the pop star, 40, introduced followers to her new dog. The tan and white Australian Shepherd puppy is named Sawyer, and Spears opened up about how much the new fur baby already means to her.
"Geez .... can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!!" she began her video caption, featuring footage of her new pup. "I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately. It's funny ... he doesn't talk back but it's like he understands what I'm saying !!!!"
According to the "Toxic" singer, the intuitive dog is already picking up potty training like a pro.
"I think he understands me especially with those eyes 😍 ... he makes my heart melt ... he needs me and I like that !!!!!" she added of the blue-eyed dog.
RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Message to Sam Asghari: 'Been with Me Through It All'
In addition, Spears announced that she also welcomed a new cat she planned to introduce "later."
"My cat is French and very peculiar ... she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it ... she's extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah 🐆 !!!!" she said of the unseen feline.
"Me and security couldn't find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again Anyways I have a house FULL of small animals and I like it besides the potty training 😂💩 !!!!"
RELATED: Dog in Shelter Over 200 Days Still Looking for a Home After No One Shows Up to Adoption Party
Later the clip, the star shared footage of herself dancing in a neon green one-piece swimsuit and black heels.
"Here's me dancing with my baby and he definitely has me FEELING LOVE 💕," she wrapped the post, telling fans that if they watched closely, they'd see Sawyer make a cameo at her foot for a quick second on screen.
In October, Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari revealed they welcomed a new Doberman puppy named Porsha. In a video, the actor-fitness enthusiast said that Porsha was going to be "trained to protect [Spears] from any motherf---er that comes around with bad intentions."