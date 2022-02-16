Britney Spears Introduces New Puppy, Australian Shepherd Named Sawyer: 'Makes My Heart Melt'

“I think he understands me especially with those eyes 😍,” Britney Spears said of her new pet

Britney Spears has expanded her family!

On Instagram Tuesday, the pop star, 40, introduced followers to her new dog. The tan and white Australian Shepherd puppy is named Sawyer, and Spears opened up about how much the new fur baby already means to her.

"Geez .... can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!!" she began her video caption, featuring footage of her new pup. "I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately. It's funny ... he doesn't talk back but it's like he understands what I'm saying !!!!"

According to the "Toxic" singer, the intuitive dog is already picking up potty training like a pro.

"I think he understands me especially with those eyes 😍 ... he makes my heart melt ... he needs me and I like that !!!!!" she added of the blue-eyed dog.

Sawyer, a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes Credit: Britney Spears Instagram

In addition, Spears announced that she also welcomed a new cat she planned to introduce "later."

"My cat is French and very peculiar ... she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it ... she's extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah 🐆 !!!!" she said of the unseen feline.

"Me and security couldn't find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again Anyways I have a house FULL of small animals and I like it besides the potty training 😂💩 !!!!"

Later the clip, the star shared footage of herself dancing in a neon green one-piece swimsuit and black heels.

"Here's me dancing with my baby and he definitely has me FEELING LOVE 💕," she wrapped the post, telling fans that if they watched closely, they'd see Sawyer make a cameo at her foot for a quick second on screen.