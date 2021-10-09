Sam Asghari Surprises Fiancée Britney Spears with a Doberman Puppy Named Porsha

In a video, Sam Asghari said that Porsha is going to be "trained to protect" his fiancée Britney Spears

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari have a furry addition to their family!

On Friday, Asghari shared footage of their new Doberman puppy, named Porsha. In a video, the actor-fitness enthusiast said that Porsha is going to be "trained to protect [Spears] from any motherf----- that comes around with bad intentions."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asghari also shared a sweet snap of the pup sitting and staring at the camera, as well as a photo of her little paw cupped in someone's hand.

"Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family," Asghari captioned the post.

britney spears Credit: britney spears/instagram

Spears and Asghari's new pet comes after an alleged altercation between the pop star and her housekeeper over one of her other dogs in August.

The singer had been accused of slapping a phone out of her housekeeper's hand during an argument on Aug. 16 regarding the veterinary care of Spears' dogs. The housekeeper filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for alleged misdemeanor battery, indicating damage to the phone's screen protector. The employee had no visible injuries.

Legal charges were eventually dropped, and Spears will not face criminal charges.

Spears and Asghari got engaged Sept. 12, sharing the news on social media as she posed with her ring. Last month, the couple joked about welcoming another addition to the family: a newborn baby.

"Exclusive! We had a baby 😂😂What should we name her?" Asghari wrote over a clip of Spears dancing with a baby doll on his Instagram Story.

"Oh, look at that! You look just like each other," he quipped, as his future wife gave the doll a kiss (Spears is already a mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex Kevin Federline).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though the couple was joking about the baby doll, Spears discussed her desire to have a baby this summer when she testified in a June 23 conservatorship hearing. Spears and her father Jamie Spears have both filed to end the conservatorship.

"I don't feel like I can live a full life," the singer said regarding the conservatorship, under which her father and others have made her personal and financial decisions since 2008. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Engaged: 'I Can't ... Believe It!'

At the time, Asghari shared a statement exclusively with PEOPLE supporting his then-girlfriend.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," the Family Business actor said. "I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Jamie was suspended as his daughter's estate conservator late last month, and judge Brenda Penny appointed CPA John Zabel as Jamie's temporary replacement.