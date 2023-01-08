British Woman Spots 2-Legged Fox In Her Yard: 'Weirdest Thing I've Seen In My Life'

"The animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs," a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust told the BBC

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 8, 2023 06:43 PM

A couple in Britain captured the most surreal sight on camera when a two-legged fox wandered into their yard.

Jane Carter told CNN she spotted the unique animal, which she called the "weirdest thing I've seen in my life," in their garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, and immediately called for her husband Phil to grab the camera so they could film it.

"He stood up on his front legs and I couldn't believe [my] eyes," Carter said. "It was so fantastic, actually."

She noticed that the fox appeared to be hungry, so she opened a can of spam and scattered pieces out on the lawn, before the animal grabbed a piece and immediately ran away with it "fast."

Carter said that "it was all unbelievable," and many appear to agree, as the video quickly went viral online.

As the fox didn't have any signs of injuries, Carter assumed it had gone its entire life on two legs, and TV wildlife expert Mike Dilger agreed.

"I think it's probably a genetic abnormality or disorder - so it's probably happened from birth rather than as a result of an injury," Dilger explained on BBC Radio Derby that after watching the video.

"The reason I think that is because it's so adept," he continued. "Its poise, balance and control is astonishing - the way it can go up on those two forelimbs and actually still eat."

Dilger said the fox appeared to be healthy and extremely comfortable using its two limbs.

"The fact it's looking so confident and so able tells me it's probably happened from birth," he said, noting that there's likely a big fox population living around suburbs like Ilkeston and Derby. "It's an amazing survivalist story."

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust also weighed in, telling the BBC: "We've never seen anything like this in the wild before, but the animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs."

