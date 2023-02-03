Britain's Ugliest Dog Treated to Spa Day of Posh Pampering: Peggy 'Loved Every Second'

Peggy is enjoying the perks that come with being Britain's ugliest dog.

The Chinese crested/pug mix recently won ParrotPrint's competition to find the U.K.'s ugliest dog. After searching through "a flood" of entries, the online canvas printing specialist chose 5-year-old Peggy as the champion, according to a release from ParrotPrint.

As the winner of the canine contest, Peggy received a canvas print portrait and a luxury spa day. On Feb 2., Peggy turned in her spa pass and enjoyed a day of pampering.

The dog's day of rest and relaxation included a hydrobath, a blueberry facial, a nail trim, and a nose balm treatment.

"Being part of the ugliest dog competition has been brilliant from start to finish. Peggy has loved every second and has been absolutely lapping up all of the fuss and attention," Holly Middleton, Peggy's owner, told ParrotPrint.

Courtesy ParrotPrint.com

"The makeover was fabulous, and Peggy was treated like an absolute queen. What little hair she has is extremely soft and fluffy, and she smells divine, which is rare. She's been absolutely spoiled rotten, but she 100% deserves it," the proud pet parent added.

Middleton, from East Yorkshire, England, also shared that Peggy was the runt of her litter and waited six months for a home before Middleton fell in love with the pup.

Courtesy ParrotPrint.com

"We didn't set out to get a quirky dog, an underdog. I hope it encourages people to overlook the little oddities of those dogs left on the shelf," she said of Peggy's win.

"Peggy is a completely healthy and happy dog, her tongue doesn't cause her any issues, she can eat — and she really does love to eat — and drink with no problems, and other than having to wear jumpers for warmth in colder weather and sun cream in the summer, she's exactly the same as any other dog," Middleton added.