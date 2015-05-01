Britain's Tiniest Dog, Disney, Will Tide You Over Until the Royal Baby Arrives

If you try not to squeal, you will undoubtedly fail
May 1, 2015
As we wait for the royal baby’s arrival, we’ve found another British cutie to fawn over incessantly – a fluffy, pocket-sized dog who has absolutely no intention of growing up.

The 3-in.-tall Chihuahua, named Disney, was born on Jan. 25 in a litter of three, and she hasn’t grown since she was 8 weeks old. Disney is also convinced she is a kitten – and we are convinced she’s our soulmate.

Disney is best friends with Kiera, a kitten who looks exactly like her, proving that deep down, the Chihuahua is all cat. The pup is in the running to be crowned Britain’s smallest dog.

