Bridget Moynahan Asks Fans to Help Find a New York City Bodega's Cat Who Is Named After Her

Bodega cats are the New York City version of farm cats and are often used by bodega and convenience store owners to help keep mice and rats at bay

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 13, 2023 09:52 PM
Bridget Moynahan posted on her Instagram story a photo of a missing cat flyer of a cat that is called "Bridget Moynahan." https://www.instagram.com/stories/bridgetmoynahan/3014899209799737453/?hl=en
Photo: Bridget Moynahan/instagram

Bridget Moynahan is doing her part to reunite a bodega with their cat –– who just happens to be her namesake!

The Blue Bloods actress, 51, shared a photo of a black and white missing poster taped on a wall and shared the picture to her Instagram Story.

The poster shows the tabby cat standing on top of an ice cream freezer in front of a line of various candies like Butterfingers and Mounds at the convenience store the feline calls home.

But this wasn't just any run-of-the-mill missing pets poster, as there was one particular line printed on it that the actress couldn't help but poke some fun at: "Answers to Bridget Moynahan."

Mimicking the investigative tone from her hit show, she wrote on top of the shot, "Meanwhile, somewhere in Manhattan…"

Bridget Moynahan posted on her Instagram story a photo of a missing cat flyer of a cat that is called "Bridget Moynahan." https://www.instagram.com/stories/bridgetmoynahan/3014899209799737453/?hl=en
Bridget Moynahan/instagram

Bodega cats are the New York City version of farm cats and are often used by bodega and convenience store owners to help keep mice and rats at bay.

But Bridget Moynahan the Cat clearly is not just seen as an employee at this particular bodega with its owners adding "forever in our hearts" to the poster, suggesting the feline is very much loved.

Moynahan has starred in the New York-based CBS procedural show Blue Bloods since 2010, playing Erin Reagan, an assistant district attorney in a multigenerational family of cops, alongside actors Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes.

Moynahan lives in New York with her son John "Jack" Edward, whom she shares with seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moynahan and Brady ended their relationship in December 2006, months before Jack was born. She then went on to marry New York City businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

Related Articles
Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady Drama
Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama
Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/2986824940750972250/
Tom Brady Shares Photo from Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday Celebration: 'Nothing Better'
Tom Brady
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Carson Kressley dons a crown and a cape as he rides a horse while making his yearly appearance at the Rose Parade in California
Carson Kressley Parades on Horseback in Pasadena, Plus Claire Foy, Ethan Hawke and More
Bridget Moynahan attends HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1370 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks Chats with Seth Meyers, Plus Shania Twain, Joey King and More
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Dazzles on the Court, Plus Natasha Lyonne in N.Y.C., Demi Lovato and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Tom Brady Attends Robert Kraft's Wedding Solo amid Marriage Troubles with Gisele Bündchen
Aspen, CO - Mariah Carey Leaving Gucci Store with Bryan Tanaka in Aspen Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Shopping Trip in Aspen with Bryan Tanaka, Plus Tinashe, Nick Cannon and More
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady Reveals the 'Hardest Thing' About Parenting with Wife Gisele Bündchen
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022