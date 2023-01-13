Bridget Moynahan Asks Fans to Help Find a New York City Bodega's Cat Who Is Named After Her

Bridget Moynahan is doing her part to reunite a bodega with their cat –– who just happens to be her namesake!

The Blue Bloods actress, 51, shared a photo of a black and white missing poster taped on a wall and shared the picture to her Instagram Story.

The poster shows the tabby cat standing on top of an ice cream freezer in front of a line of various candies like Butterfingers and Mounds at the convenience store the feline calls home.

But this wasn't just any run-of-the-mill missing pets poster, as there was one particular line printed on it that the actress couldn't help but poke some fun at: "Answers to Bridget Moynahan."

Mimicking the investigative tone from her hit show, she wrote on top of the shot, "Meanwhile, somewhere in Manhattan…"

Bridget Moynahan/instagram

Bodega cats are the New York City version of farm cats and are often used by bodega and convenience store owners to help keep mice and rats at bay.

But Bridget Moynahan the Cat clearly is not just seen as an employee at this particular bodega with its owners adding "forever in our hearts" to the poster, suggesting the feline is very much loved.

Moynahan has starred in the New York-based CBS procedural show Blue Bloods since 2010, playing Erin Reagan, an assistant district attorney in a multigenerational family of cops, alongside actors Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes.

Moynahan lives in New York with her son John "Jack" Edward, whom she shares with seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Moynahan and Brady ended their relationship in December 2006, months before Jack was born. She then went on to marry New York City businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.