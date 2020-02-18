Queen's Brian May Shares 'Precious Moment' with Koala Before Australia Bushfire Relief Concert

This Queen member has found somebody to love — a cuddly koala.

Over the weekend, as guitarist Brian May prepared to perform in Sydney for a concert to benefit Australian bushfire relief, the 72-year-old rock star bonded with an “adorable” koala named Bear.

“Visiting time ! A precious moment with Bear — an adorable rescued Koala — in the RSPCA Animal Hospital, Wacol, Brisbane,” May wrote on Instagram. “These people are doing an incredible job of caring for the survivors of the tragic Queensland fires. They need our support.”

In the clip, the musician’s newfound furry sidekick clutches his shoulders as May strums his electric guitar. May called his visit “amazing” in another Instagram post, sharing a slideshow of snapshots from his animal encounters.

May and Bear proved to be the true champions, as fans submitted countless artwork that depicted the two, which May also shared on social media.

Queen and Adam Lambert performed together at the Fire Fight Australia relief concert on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Other performers at the fundraising concert included 5 Seconds of Summer, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John, among others.

Just before he took stage, May shared another clip of himself cradling a koala, urging fans to help save the thousands of animals injured and displaced by the devastating Australian bushfires.

“I’ll be thinking of this lovely chap on stage tonight,” he wrote with the brief video that showed the animal eating leaves from a nearby tree as he held it.

After the performance, May referenced his iconic Queen showcase with late frontman Freddie Mercury in 1985, writing on Instagram, “I don’t think I’ve felt quite like that since Live Aid.”

An avid animal rescuer, May previously opened up about his efforts to rehabilitate hedgehogs. At the Amazing Grace rescue center on his estate in Surrey, England, the animals are cared for and released back into the wild.

“It does feel great,” May told Channel 5 show Saving Britain’s Hedgehogs last spring. “The actual hands-on thing of saving animals is so rewarding and so inspiring.”

He added: “It’s brought me all kinds of wonderful joys that I never even dreamed of. To see these animals come in hurt, poisoned, dehydrated and see them taken care of and then let out for another chance in the wild — to me it’s one of the greatest joys that’s ever come into my life.”