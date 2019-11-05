A North Dakota Brewing Company Put Pictures of Adoptable Dogs on Its Beer Cans

A number of adorable dogs in North Dakota are struggling to get adopted, so a local brewery is intervening.

Fargo Brewing Company shared on Twitter that it has teamed up with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue to draw some attention to the pups in need of a home — who have been dubbed “One-der” dogs. By putting images of the dogs onto the beer cans, both companies hope that they will finally find the safe homes they deserve.

“Our One-der dogs are dogs that will live their best life in a home by themselves and there’s no other pets,” Jared Ryan, a volunteer at the rescue group, told local news station KVRR. “So, they can be a little bit tougher to find homes for, foster homes, that type of thing.”

On Monday, Fargo Brewing held an event where customers could enjoy a six-pack of the Fargo Original Larger for $9 while also getting to meet the dogs up for adoption.

RELATED: Lonely Puppy Likely Dropped in Australian Yard by Bird Turns Out to Be a Wild Dingo

Ryan, who has been with the rescue group for over four years now, told CNN that he fostered Bizzy, one of the “One-der” dogs who holds a special place in his heart.

“I was always trying to think of ways to promote her and the other less fortunate dogs in our rescue,” Ryan said. “At my job at Northern Plains Label we produce labels for breweries, and I just had the light bulb style idea to feature the dogs on beer cans.”

The six adorable pups that are showcased on the beer cans are Nyx, Bizzy, Jensen, Hobie, Moby, and Virginia, according to the rescue group’s website.

Image zoom Fargo Brewing Company/Twitter

Tawny Hewitt, the brewery’s social media and marketing manager, told CNN they managed to sell 25 of the 40 cases of beer made with the canine labels. There are still six-packs available to buy through the remainder of the week with a portion of the proceeds going to the rescue group.

Fargo Brewing Company told CNN in a statement, “We hope that having these dogs featured on the cans will help raise awareness and shine a spotlight on them where they might normally have been overlooked.”

Ryan also told the outlet that he expects the local community to get involved in the adoption process.

“This really has been great exposure for these harder to adopt dogs, and I would be surprised if this doesn’t lead to an adoption or two,” he said.