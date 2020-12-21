"I just want to spend time with him all the time," he told Bobby Bones of his dog Edgar

Brett Eldredge Jokes That His Popular Pup Has Retired: 'I Didn't Want an Influencer Dog Anymore'

Yes, Brett Eldredge's dog Edgar is still around, but he's officially "retired from the spotlight!"

While answering the "most Googled questions" about himself on The Bobby Bones Show, the country singer and Christmas connaisseur, 34, spoke about his beloved pup and why he's no longer all over social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's at home. He retired from the spotlight," Eldredge said. "People think he's not alive anymore but no, I'm with him all the time."

Image zoom Brett Eldredge and Edgar

Bones joked that he couldn't handle "the Instagram hate," to which Eldredge laughed.

"I don't want to have an influencer dog anymore, I just want to spend time with him all the time," he added. "That's why we ended up doing it."

Image zoom Edgar and Brett Eldredge | Credit: Brett Eldredge/Instagram

In May, Eldredge revealed that his Weimaraner/Vizsla mix, whom he adopted in 2016, was now going to be more private.

"I don't have anybody else with me, so it's good to have Ed. Ya know? Edgar recently retired from the spotlight, so he is just my pup now. I get more time with him now that he isn't trying to post pictures and stuff," the country singer told Cody Alan. "It's been really nice."

Edgar even appears — no, stars — in Eldredge's 2018 music video for "Love Someone."

Image zoom Brett Eldredge and Edgar | Credit: Brett Eldredge/Instagram

Besides hanging out with his pup, Eldredge also told Bones he learned to play the piano during quarantine.