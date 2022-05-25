Breastfeeding Mother Rescues Pet Goose from Eagle Attack: 'This Is Mom Life'

"If something was to go viral, I'd prefer to be clothed and not in some boxer briefs but hey, you know what, that's momhood. Got to save my goose from the eagle," bird owner Cait Oakley said

A mother saved her pet goose from an eagle attack while nursing her baby girl in North Saanich, British Columbia.

On May 16, Cait Oakley realized something was wrong as she was breastfeeding her infant daughter when she heard her goose Frankie screaming.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She just sounded different, so I went to the front door in the middle of feeding our babe," Oakley told CTV News.

"As soon as I opened the door, the eagle just swooped down right then," she added of the bird's attack on Frankie. "That was the only thing in my head, just like, 'Drop it!'"

After seeing the eagle dive toward her pet, Oakley — who was partially dressed and holding her baby — yelled and ran after the bird to rescue her goose.

"It's just that fight-or-flight response," she told CBC News and added, "This is mom life."

"Mike just ran outside, and the first thing he said to me was, 'You're topless,' and I'm like, 'I'm very aware of the situation,'" Oakley told CTV News.

The family's home security camera captured the incident, so Lazic posted the video on TikTok with his wife's permission, and the clip now has over 20 million views.

"If something was to go viral, I'd prefer to be clothed and not in some boxer briefs but hey, you know what, that's momhood," she told CTV News. "Got to save my goose from the eagle."

Oakley told CBC News that Frankie is "like my fourth child."

"She follows me around the yard ... she'll nip at our clothes for a treat. She's just such a large presence," she added.

Oakley also shared that the pet goose is doing well following the attack.

"She's totally fine — super sassy, as always," she told the outlet.

Frankie is now back to wandering the yard, but the couple now has pens for all their animals.