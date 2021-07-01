Bella the Yorkshire terrier didn't hesitate when she spotted a young bear in her yard; the little dog ran right at the larger animal and scared it up a tree

Brave Yorkie Goes 'Berserk' and Chases Bear Up a Tree For Entering Her Yard in Surprising Video

Bella the Yorkie has no fear.

The pint-sized pup recently went head-to-head with a young bear, and it was the little dog who sent the larger animal running.

According to ViralHog, Bella's owners let the canine out into their Hibbing, Minnesota, backyard on June 8, and seconds later, the Yorkshire terrier was going "berserk."

"Our Yorkie, Bella, was let out for the first time of the day and went berserk. I quickly discovered that she had chased a young bear up a tree. Off-camera, I was calling and trying to coax her away from the situation. She eventually came my way a bit, and the bear took the opportunity to flee," Bella's owner told ViralHog.

"I have set up this camera overlooking our bird feeders to capture the occasional wildlife that comes, especially at night. I take the feeders in for the night, but there are always some remnants on the ground," they added.

The camera Bella's owner set up caught the dog's bravado towards the backyard bear intruder. In the clip, Bella comes racing from off-screen straight at the bear, who takes one look at the small, speedy pooch and decides to climb up a nearby tee. Bella then stays at the bottom of the tree, barking at the bear and keeping the animal from coming back down.

Eventually, Bella is called away for a brief moment, which the bear uses to run off with the Yorkie hot on its paws.