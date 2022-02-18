Brandi Glanville's Small Dog Survives Attack by Wolf: 'A Fight He Could Not Finish!'
Brandi Glanville's pup Buddy is one tough dog.
On Instagram on Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a dramatic photo of her small pup after he was involved in a tangle with a wolf.
"My gangster pup started a fight he could not finish with a wolf," she wrote alongside a photo of Buddy with an injury around his eye. "He is ok Thank God!!!"
Other women from the Housewives franchises commented on Glanville's post, with Tamra Judge writing "Omg that looks like it hurt. Poor lil guy," and Vicki Gunvalson commenting, "Oh honey."
Glanville, 49, adopted Chihuahua Buddy several years ago, adding him to her brood of small dogs and posting about him frequently on Instagram. On Valentine's Day, she shared an adorable shot of the dog, captioning it, "My valentines!!!"
In early November, Glanville shared that another of her beloved dogs, Sugar, had died.
"She was perfect and crazy and beautiful and bad in the best possible way," Glanville wrote. "She loved life and took so many risks I could've swore she was a cat, she had nine lives."
Western Wildlife Outreach reports that wild wolves are often aggressive toward dogs, though a more frequent threat to small animals in the Los Angeles area is coyote attacks. Glanville herself lost a dog to a coyote attack several years ago, as did Jessica Simpson and Kelly Osbourne.