Bradley Cooper: Love Me, Love My Dogs

The Hangover star tells all about his "two great rescues"

It’s a good thing Jennifer Aniston, who went on a date with The Hangover star Bradley Cooper last week, is a big dog lover: If you want to win the actor’s heart, you had better love his two pooches!

“She has to like my dogs,” he tells PEOPLE of potential girlfriends. “My dogs and I come in a package.”

Cooper found Samson, a now-14-year-old German shorthaired pointer, on a kill shelter’s Web site just three weeks before he was going to be euthanized. Charlotte, a 6- or 7-year-old chow-retriever mix, was adopted when Cooper spotted her during an adoption drive in Santa Monica, Calif. “I fell in love with her immediately,” he shares. “I lucked out, I got two great rescues.”

The actor’s dogs are his constant companions. In fact, he says most of his pictures are taken with his pups – and he even sneaks them onto his movie sets! “I’m not supposed to,” he reveals. “But they hang out in my trailer.”

Cooper spends so much time with his furry friends that they have started to take after him – or maybe vice versa. “I’m sort of a hybrid of both my dogs,” he says. “Samson is stoic and makes me earn it and Charlotte loves me undyingly. They’re my kids.”