Bentley Boyers and the pup were both born with a cleft lip

2-Year-Old Boy Adopts Shelter Dog with Same Birth Defect: 'They Instantly Loved Each Other'

Bentley Boyers has found his pawfect match.

A 2-year-old Michigan boy was overjoyed last week after adopting an adorable puppy that shared something special in common with him: the same birth defect.

Bentley was born with a cleft lip and has already undergone two surgeries, Jackson County Animal Shelter explained in a Facebook post.

When his father, Brandon, went to the shelter and came across a puppy with a cleft lip, he knew he the two would be a perfect pair.

"He Facetimed me. He goes, ‘I think this one has a cleft lip’ and I said ‘get her’! We need her," Bentley's mother, Ashley Boyers, told local station WILX.

"To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot ’cause he can grow up and understand that he and his puppy both have something that they can share in common," Ashley added.

While visiting the two-month-old puppy, who's name has not been released, the shelter snapped a series of sweet photos of Bentley cuddling and giving kisses to the black-and-white pooch.

"Bentley found his match today in this tiny pup who also has a cleft lip," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

"It’s so hard to put into words how meaningful this adoption is to all of us so we are going to let the pictures speak for themselves.

...They instantly loved each other.

We wish many years of joy as this special pair grows up together!"

According to Animal Services Director Lydia Sattler, the puppy should not have any future health problems.

"Her disability is really not holding her back, and as she grows, they’ll be able to see more if there’s any change that has to do with that. But, she’s really doing well," she told WILX.