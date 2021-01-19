Bourbon the Whippet won this year's competition after placing second the year before.

Bourbon the Whippet Wins Best in Show at the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin

There's a new top dog in town!

Bourbon the Whippet – show name GCHP CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon – won Best in Show at the 20th Annual AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. To earn the top prize of $50,000, Bourbon beat out more than 4,000 other canines.

The show took place on Dec. 12-13, 2020 in Orlando, Florida, and was aired nationally for the first time on ABC on Jan. 17, according to the American Kennel Club. For those who missed out on the canine competition, animal lovers can still catch all the furry highlights from the big show on AKC.tv.

Before she took home the big title, Bourbon won the Hound Group to make it to the final Best in Show round, where she was joined by Wasabi the Pekingese, Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo, Wilma the Boxer, Venus the Standard Poodle, Sketti the Australian Shepherd and Dazzle the Welsh terrier.

Wasabi ended up taking second place in this year's competition, also known as Reserve Best in Show. The previous year, Bourbon and Wasabi swapped places, with the Whippet taking second place and the Pekingnese earning Best in Show.