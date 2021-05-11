Titus the dog was reunited with his owner after a news crew interviewed a man who they soon realized was a suspect in the dog's kidnapping

Boston News Crew Spots and Saves Stolen Dog During Segment on the Missing Pet

A Boston news crew became the heroes of a story they were covering when they inadvertently located the suspect in a dognapping case.

According to the Cambridge Police Department, a 13-month-old German shorthaired pointer was stolen from inside a parked vehicle in Cambridge on Friday. The police tweeted about the incident on Saturday, including photos pulled from surveillance footage in their post. The authorities claim the shots show Titus walking over the Boston University bridge with a man after the alleged theft.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the local 7NEWS crew, including anchor/reporter Juliana Mazza and photojournalist John Guice, arrived at the scene of the alleged dog theft to cover the story. While filming in the neighborhood, the crew spotted Titus being walked by a man, according to WHDH.

The man was stopped by the news crew and asked about the alleged theft. In response, the man explained that the incident was a "misunderstanding."

"He was just barking in the car, and I walked past the car, and I thought it was supposed to be a dog I was dog walking," Kyle Gariepy told the crew. "It wasn't a kidnapping. It was just a simple mistake."

Believing that Gariepy's story did not add up, Mazza and her team called the police, who identified Gariepy as the suspect from the surveillance photos the Cambridge Police Department shared.

Gariepy was arrested and charged with larceny of more than $1,200, and breaking and entering into a vehicle to commit a felony, WHDH reported.

Titus, meanwhile, was returned to his owner Greg Siesczkiewicz, who was emotional upon reuniting with his beloved pup.

"I'm just glad that the person came back and I'm just glad that you guys were there," Siesczkiewicz told 7NEWS. "If anyone ever sees this who question the value of media, social media, broadcast media, this proves it."