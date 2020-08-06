The York Revolution is asking Boomer's fans to donate to a local animal shelter in the dog's name to honor his legacy.

Boomer the Dog, Beloved, 'One of a Kind' Golden Retriever Mascot of Penn. Baseball Team, Dies

The York Revolution, a York, Pennslyvania-based baseball time with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, is in mourning.

On Wednesday, the team announced their retired mascot, Boomer the golden retriever, recently died.

"With heavy hearts, the York Revolution announced today the passing of team dog emeritus Boomer," the team posted to Facebook. "You can’t put into words what Boomer meant to all us at the Revolution and the fans he made smile each time he visited. He was one of a kind, and we were lucky to have him."

According to the York Daily Record, the senior dog retired from his role as the Revolution's "furry ambassador" last year after 10 years of service and passed the position on to Blue the dog.

Boomer was beloved by Revolution fans for his sunny personality, love for picking up baseballs, and frequent appearances at community events in York. Along with serving as the Revolution's mascot, Boomer was also a certified therapy dog.

Following his retirement, he was taking it easy and enjoying life with his owners Jeff and Cindy Hoke.