Zoo Bongo Named Taylor Swift Briefly Escapes Exhibit — and Gets Famous Namesake's Attention

When your name is Taylor Swift, people are going to take notice. But if you want some extra attention, try causing a scene.

That’s what Taylor Swift the 1-year-old Eastern bongo did. On Sunday the bongo, which is a type of antelope, managed to “breach” the exhibit she shares with her mom Penny, the Sacramento Zoo posted on Facebook.

“Staff responded rapidly enacting the zoo’s emergency response protocol and securing the front gate and escorting guests to the front of the zoo. No staff or visitors were harmed during the incident,” the zoo wrote in its post about the incident.

The whole show-stopping performance lasted less than 15 minutes, but it was enough time to make national news — and get the attention of the bongo’s namesake.

“I feel personally invested in this story. Glad she’s okay,” Taylor Swift the pop star wrote on Instagram stories about Taylor Swift the zoo bongo.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Zoo employees got the bongo safely home by gently guiding the animal into an off-exhibit enclosure. She underwent a veterinary exam, which uncovered a few small abrasions, but no serious injuries or health issues.

The zoo is now investigating how the young bongo was able to get out of her exhibit.