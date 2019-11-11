Bonded Shelter Dogs Get Married and Share a Spoonful of Peanut Butter to Signify Their Love

Image zoom Best Friends Animal Society - Atlanta

Mister and Misses have made is official.

The two canines have been deeply in love for six years, growing up in the same home together. Unfortunately, their former owner lost their home and had to surrender the lovebirds to a shelter in Georgia.

Through these changes, Mister and Misses have remained roommates who are madly and love. Now the dogs are at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Atlanta and are looking to find a forever home where they can continue their love story.

To help bring attention to the canine couple and make their relationship even more official, the shelter put on a wedding for Mister and Misses.

Before the big day, Mister was treated to his own bachelor party, including snacks and time tubing on the Chattahoochee river. Misses got her own special day; she went shopping for the perfect curve-hugging wedding dress.

After saying “Yes!” to the dress, Misses happily wiggled down the aisle to meet her groom. The two enjoyed an intimate wedding ceremony that was sealed with a peanut butter spoon kiss.

And of course, no wedding celebration would be complete without a honeymoon.

The only wedding gift the two have asked for is a forever home where they can start the next chapter of married life together.

If you think you are the perfect home for this pup couple, please reach out to the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Atlanta.