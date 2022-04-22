Bomb-Sniffing Jack Russell Terrier Named Patron Hailed as a Hero for Saving Lives in Ukraine

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started in late February, Patron has helped neutralize 90 explosive devices

Heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and species.

A 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Patron is being celebrated for his work saving lives in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country stretches into its third month.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after its forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

According to NPR, as part of Patron's duties with the State Emergency Service (SES) rescuers in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the pet sniffs out explosives left during Russia's attacks.

The news outlet added that since the invasion of Ukraine started, Patron has helped neutralize about 90 explosive devices.

Brave Patron has gained an impressive fan base on social media for his skills and sweet appearance.

On Tuesday, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shared photos on Facebook of Patron for his fans to enjoy, including a shot of a child holding the famous dog. The organization referred to the pet as its "pyrotechnic dog Patron, who is loved by both adults and children."

In a Twitter post on March 19, the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security shared a video showing Patron on the job in his protective vest.

"A dog called Patron, who works with SES rescuers in Chernihiv, has helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," read the tweet. "One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties."

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."