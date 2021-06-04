The $7 Amazon Hack for Getting Your Dog to Actually Enjoy Bath Time

A German Shepherd owner noticed that the brush seems to improve the efficacy of their dog's shampoo. "She loved every minute of it, and she's not usually a big fan of water," they began. "This brush really helped penetrate her fur, so I could rub her special shampoo into her skin. It was like a massage to her, while she got the best deep clean she's ever received from me. It also helped pull off a lot of her hair during the wash, and the hair is super easy to remove from the brush."