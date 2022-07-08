This Grooming Bath Brush Calms Pets While Removing Loose Hair, and It's 61% Off at Amazon Right Now
Does your pet resist bath time? Instead of spending a ton of money at the groomer's just for a bath, try using a calming brush that also removes loose hair right at home.
The Bodhi Dog Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush has a handheld design that's super easy to use and the small bristles gather lots of hair while giving them a calming massage. It turns bath time into a relaxing spa treatment for pets and shoppers say it provides the "ultimate clean" since it also helps spread soap deep into their pets' fur. And did we mention it's on sale at Amazon for 61 percent off right now, coming in at just $9?
A dog hair remover that has a calming effect is well worth the money, according to shoppers, especially when it's so cheap.
Buy It! Bodhi Dog Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush, $8.49 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
This brush works on any fur type whether your pup has curly, straight, thick, or short hair. If your pet has dry skin, use a moisturizing shampoo along with the brush to ensure the product gets fully absorbed into their skin and not just on their hair. For the most calming effect, move the brush in small, circular motions while giving your pet verbal reassurance.
Several shoppers said they "highly recommend" this brush for making a big difference during their dog's bath time. One reviewer shared that their bulldog "loves to take a bath" when using this product thanks to the "soothing sensation" it provides while shampooing. Another customer described it as "extremely helpful" for removing loose fur while in the tub. It's no wonder this brush is loved by more than 17,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating.
Your pets might change their minds about baths once they realize it means they get a relaxing massage along with it. The Bodhi Dog Grooming Brush is the secret to making baths so much easier for both you and your pets, so you might as well add one to your cart while it's significantly discounted.
