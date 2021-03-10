The Bodhi brush stands out from the thousands of other options on Amazon because of how easily it removes all the dirt and mud that inevitably gets trapped between hairs, according to reviewers. Its effective rubber tips easily scrub away debris while giving your pup a gentle exfoliating massage. And you won't have to worry about pulling and ripping any healthy hair from your pet's coat, making it a comfortable alternative to metal brushes. The best part? The brush is currently on sale on Amazon for 50 percent off, meaning it's just $9 right now.