Some dogs enjoy bath time and the chance to splash around in soapy water, but the whole to-do can be much more of a hassle for humans. From the relentless heavy scrubbing to the risk of being drenched with gray, dog hair-filled water, having to give your pup a bath can be a dreaded ritual for many pet parents. However, using the right tools can certainly give you a leg up, and one that Amazon shoppers swear by for bath time is Bodhi's Dog Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush.
This simple, easy-to-use brush has amassed over 7,600 five-star ratings, and Amazon reviewers call it the "best bath brush," "a great addition to bath time," and "a godsend." "If you wash your own dog, you have got to get this brush," said one reviewer. "It made a night and day difference washing my German Shepherd."
Buy It! Bodhi Dog Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush, $8.97 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
The Bodhi brush stands out from the thousands of other options on Amazon because of how easily it removes all the dirt and mud that inevitably gets trapped between hairs, according to reviewers. Its effective rubber tips easily scrub away debris while giving your pup a gentle exfoliating massage. And you won't have to worry about pulling and ripping any healthy hair from your pet's coat, making it a comfortable alternative to metal brushes. The best part? The brush is currently on sale on Amazon for 50 percent off, meaning it's just $9 right now.
"The puppies love this," wrote another shopper. "I put the shampoo on it at bath time, and they think they are getting a puppy massage. [It] also gets into that facial hair really well, so the face gets cleaned. Makes my life easier, and they love it."
Outside of bath time, the brush doubles as a deshedding tool that comes in handy for households with seasonal-shedding pups. The brush works well with both long- and short-haired breeds, but dogs aren't the only animals that the Bodhi brush can use. The brand noted that cats, ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs, and even horses can be groomed with the Bodhi brush — in fact, it's even Amazon's top-selling horse brush.
Another feature reviewers love is how simple it is to clean the brush itself. "Great product," said one reviewer. "To clean it, just pinch one end and slap it onto a hard surface. The hair comes out in chunks from the brush."
Although individual Bodhi brushes are on sale for $9 at the moment, shoppers can also get them in a two-pack for $14, making them just $7 each. Shop the pup- and pet parent-approved brush that makes "a world of difference" below.
Buy It! Bodhi Dog Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush Two-Pack, $13.97; amazon.com
