Even Nervous Dogs Love This Car Seat That Comes with a Bolster to Stay Comfortable on Rides

Another user loved the tall bolster that comes with the seat. "My Boston terrier loves this car seat/car bed," they wrote. "She is a very nervous dog and finds a lot of comfort in bolstered beds, so this is perfect for her. It is easy to clean and even doubles as a travel bed. We just fold the back flap down and bring it with us wherever we go." A shopper agreed, adding, "I like that there isn't dog hair all over the car. She is very comfortable and lays her head on the edge like a pillow. She can ride for hours."