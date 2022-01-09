Even Nervous Dogs Love This Car Seat That Comes with a Bolster to Stay Comfortable on Rides
Taking your dog on a road trip might be a great bonding session for pet parents, but keeping them safe and comfortable in the car is just as important as other measures you have to do to keep them healthy (like bringing a water bottle or weatherproof jacket for the road). That's where a dog car seat comes in handy, and better to have one that keeps them steady as well as one that calms dogs with anxiety in the car.
If your dog is one of the latter cases, Amazon shoppers say Bochao's dog car seat with a bolster makes their dogs "so much [more] confident and comfortable going for a car ride." Its seat cushion is made with a high-density sponge and cotton fill, and the entire thing can easily be buckled into car seats for security. You can also toss the seat cover into the washer to clean as well as store the entire seat in a storage bag that comes with it. It's no wonder it has a near-perfect 4.5-star rating from shoppers on Amazon.
You'll want to keep in mind whether the seat will fit your dog, however — the brand notes that the seat is 21 inches long and wide while its bolster is 7 inch tall, and shoppers have used it for dogs from 5-pound puppies to big 63-pound German shepherds. "Bought two of these for my mini Aussies so I could travel with them in my car instead of constantly having to take them in my truck," wrote a pet parent. "They love having their own plush place to sit and still see out the windows.
"The harness strap is long enough to allow them to sit or curl up and sleep," they added. "My vehicle does not allow for the bottom strap to go under the seat but we were able to strap it around the back and on one side double knot in back to secure. Everything stays in place very well."
Another user loved the tall bolster that comes with the seat. "My Boston terrier loves this car seat/car bed," they wrote. "She is a very nervous dog and finds a lot of comfort in bolstered beds, so this is perfect for her. It is easy to clean and even doubles as a travel bed. We just fold the back flap down and bring it with us wherever we go." A shopper agreed, adding, "I like that there isn't dog hair all over the car. She is very comfortable and lays her head on the edge like a pillow. She can ride for hours."
If you're planning a trip with your dog, or just want to go on a ride to the local park with your four-legged pal, pick up the dog car seat at Amazon below to keep them safe and comfortable in the car.
